144 Nigerian police officers arrive to support the Somali Police Force

A contingent of 144 police officers from Nigeria on Saturday arrived in Somalia, to serve under the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISM) for a period of one year, during which they will mentor and provide operational support to the Somali Police Force (SPF).

On arrival in Mogadishu on a flight from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, the police officers were subjected to medical checks by Somalia Ministry of Health officials as part of COVID-19 protocols, before being briefed by AMISOM Police officials.

AMISOM Police Operations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Daniel Ali Gwambal said 30 police officers will be deployed to Beletweyne in HirShabelle State, while the rest will serve in various roles in the capital, Mogadishu.

Among other duties, the officers will work on providing VIP escort and protection services, training and assisting the SPF in public order management, conducting joint patrols with their Somali counterparts and securing key government installations and high-level events.

“They are here in order to fulfil the mandate of AMISOM with regards to operational support to the Somalis and at the same time to mentor the Somali Police Force. There are certain specific duties that are also incumbent on them to perform while they are here such as regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties and other duties that involve general policing,” DCP Gwambal said.

The arrival of the new contingent is a major boost to law and order efforts, as they will be working in concert with their Somali counterparts in ensuring improved security in liberated areas.

The commander of the newly deployed unit, Superintendent of Police (SP) Samuel Ita, said his officers were eager to begin discharging their duties, to help advance the mission’s mandate.

“We have come to play our part towards the restoration of lasting peace here in Somalia. We intend to train and mentor the Somali police to ensure that they meet international standards,” SP Ita said.