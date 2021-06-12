17 Al-Shabab terrorists were killed and many more injured in Hiran region,central Somalia in the past 24 hours

17 Al-Shabab terrorists were killed and many more injured in offensive operations conducted by Somali National Army in Hiiraan region,central Somalia in the past 24 hours .

SNA destroyed Shabab bases near Mahaas district where they used to carry out attacks on civilians and government forces,army commanders on the ground reported.

The military officials in Hiiraan said that the fighting will continue until the terrorists are flushed out from the region.

SNA intensified its offensive operations to hunt down terrorists in the region which resulted in that the terrorists to loose ground and suffer heavy casualties.

M.M.Dhoore