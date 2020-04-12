African Union Congratulates Somali National Armed Forces On Their 60th Anniversary

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, congratulates the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) as they mark 60 years since their establishment.

The SNAF was founded in 1960 under the command of the late General Daud Abdulle Hirsi, a renowned Somali hero. They were once among the largest and well-trained forces in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“On this 60th anniversary, I pay tribute to the brave and gallant soldiers of the SNAF and, in particular, the Somali National Army (SNA) in the front lines, recovering territories from Al-Shabaab and engaging in the restoration of peace and security in Somalia, consolidation of state institutions and creation of an enabling environment for economic and social development”, said Ambassador Madeira.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) remains committed to supporting the SNAF in combating Al-Shabaab and achieving lasting peace and stability in Somalia.