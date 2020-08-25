Al-Shabaab senior leader Kills in Middle Jubba Somalia.

Mogadishu 25-08-2020, Federal Government of Somalia, AFRICOM target al-Shabaab senior leader in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an Airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab senior leader in the vicinity of Saakow, Somalia.

“Working with our Somali partners, we continue to weaken and degrade the al-Shabaab network,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, deputy director for operations, U.S. Africa Command. “Our efforts are increasing security and helping to disrupt al-Shabaab’s future plans and ambitions.”

Together with partner and international forces, U.S. Africa Command activities are designed to improve security conditions and prevent al-Shabaab’s desire to expand their reach and desire to further export violence.

The command’s initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed one (1) terrorist.

U.S. Africa Command currently assesses no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command and our international partners recognise that stability in Somalia will not be achieved through purely military means. It requires strong governance and providing economic programs and opportunity for the Somali people.

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces contribute to the training of Somali forces and use a range of effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people.

U.S. Africa Command continues to work with its Somali partners to transfer the responsibility for long term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.

