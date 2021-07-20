Al-Shabaab’s worst fears have now come true. Today, July 20th at 11:05, a strike occurred in the Galmudug State of Somalia against Al-Shabaab to protect the brave commandos of the Somali National Army and The Danab. The strike protecting Somali soldiers had no ill effects as there were zero civilian casualties.

The SNA and Danab forces continue their efforts through Galmudug state to make sure the Somali people are free of al-Shabaab’s cruel control. Al-Shabaab will never defeat the Somali people if we continue this fight together.