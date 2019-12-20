AMISOM donates scholastic materials to Dr Qamar Primary School in Mogadishu

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has donated an assortment of scholastic items to Dr. Qamar Primary School in Mogadishu.

The donation made on Thursday is part of AMISOM’s efforts to promote children’s rights, particularly the right to education.

Maj. Gen. Fidza Dludlu, the AMISOM Head of Mission Support, on Thursday, handed over the items which included books, pens, pencils, crayons, pencil erasers, and sharpeners.

Ulrike Kahbila Mbuton, Human Rights Officer at AMISOM, indicated that this donation by AMISOM supports the “Give a Child a Pen and Not a Gun” campaign in Somalia, to protect school-going children from recruitment and use as child soldiers.

Mr. Ismail Yusuf Osman, a director in the Ministry of Higher Education, received the items during an event at the school premises. Also present was the school’s head, Abdikadir Ahmed.

During the handover, Maj. Gen. Dludlu reiterated AMISOM’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s education sector.

“Part of what AMISOM has to do in support of the Somalia Transition Plan is the transfer of skills. We hope this support will enable children to acquire the skills to take Somalia forward,” Dludlu said.

The school was established in December 2009 in memory of Dr. Qamar Aden Ali, a former Minister of Health for Somalia who died in a terror attack in Mogadishu. The school has suffered subsequent attacks that destroyed the structures, leading to its closure in 2016.

In 2018, AMISOM renovated and equipped the school with furniture in response to a request by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

Mr. Ismail Yusuf Osman, who received the items hailed AMISOM for supporting development initiatives in Somalia and expressed optimism for continued partnership.

“The donation of stationery is appreciated, and we hope AMISOM continues to extend support. The ministry will reciprocate the good faith,” said Ismail.

