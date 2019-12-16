AMISOM trains Somali Police officers in management skills

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has completed management and leadership skills training for 30 Somali Police Force (SPF) officers to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

The week-long training concluded on Saturday at the Gen. Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu. It was attended by junior and senior SPF officers. The training covered topics in management, leadership, decision making, problem-solving, communication, time management, team building, change management, duties and responsibilities of commanders.

AMISOM is implementing the Somalia Transition Plan as the mission gradually hands over security responsibilities to the Somalia security forces ahead of the 2021 deadline.

The training conducted by AMISOM with support from the Government of India aimed to capacitate the SPF and enable them to take over when AMISOM exits.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, acting AMISOM Police Training and Development Coordinator, Chief Superintendent of Police Esther Mary Kaintor, thanked the SPF for the good working relations with AMISOM. “You have been equipped with theoretical knowledge and practical skills to enable you to perform your duties effectively and efficiently. When you return to your various units, the SPF leadership depends on you to impact the community positively,” Kaintor said.

The commandant of General Kahiye Police Academy, Col. Abdikarim Moalim, hailed the AMISOM Senior Leadership for the partnership with SPF. “I encourage you to use the knowledge acquired and perform your duties,” Col. Abdikarim said.

A participant, 2Lt Mohamed Garad Sebriye, said the training had enabled him to improve performance at work.