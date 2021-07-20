AU Special Representative extends best wishes to the people of Somalia as they mark Eid Al-Adha

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC), Ambassador Francisco Madeira has extended his best wishes to the people and the Government of Somalia on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Ambassador Madeira highlighted the importance of the current stage of the Somalia political life and appealed to all the citizens to spare no effort in supporting and facilitating the ongoing preparations for safe and transparent elections in the country. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, upholding unity, tolerance, fairness and inclusiveness during the electoral process.

“As we mark Eid al-Adha, we pray for peace, security, unity and tolerance during the democratic process as the Somalis choose the national leaders who will guide the destiny of the country in the coming four years.” Said Ambassador Madeira.

He re-affirmed AMISOM’s continued commitment to stand by the people of Somalia as they seek to achieve lasting peace and prosperity for the country.

Ambassador Madeira noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had restricted travel, with millions unable to embark on the annual hajj to Mecca. He therefore encouraged the public to embrace the ongoing vaccination campaign, which is one of the interventions that will help ease travel restrictions and contribute to the eventual elimination of the pandemic.