Election preparations begin

The elections timetable issued by national consultative council led by prime minister Mohamed Rooble is going well as the country is heading to the right direction of the elections.

The Electoral commissions have recently finished their training on election implementations and administration.

The federal electoral committee elected its chairman on Sunday while Galmudug and Southwest commissions elected their chairpersons on Monday.

Prime minister Rooble has also met on Monday with Representatives of the International Partners in Somalia.

They discussed developments of country’s elections, electoral security and support from the international community financially and technically the implementation of upcoming elections.

By: Mohamed Dhoore