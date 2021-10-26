Federal government and its international partners paise municipal elections in Puntland State.

The Federal government of Somalia and its International partners lauded Monday’s historic municipal elections in three districts of Puntland State of Somalia.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble congratulated Puntland State for holding historic municipal elections in Qardho, Ufeyn and Eyl.

The PM described the elections good exemplary and important move towards democratization.

“The elections in Puntland have unfolded peacefully in a organised manner and the voter turnout looks good” said Swedish embassy in Somalia.

In a statement UN office said that United Nations in Somalia commends the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission (TPEC), the government and people of Puntland for their commitment to holding direct elections.

Prepared by: Mohamed Mohamud Dhoore