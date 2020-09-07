Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. stymied an Al-Shabaab suicide attack in the vicinity of Jannay Abdalle

“Mogadishu, On August 7th, 2020, The Federal Government of Somalia, in partnership with U.S. AFRICOM troops, stymied an Al-Shabaab suicide attack in the vicinity of Jannay Abdalle village about 60km north of Kimsayo this morning 8am, East African time. Al-Shabaab attempted to pass the checkpoint and attack the military compound near the area but were quickly deterred by U.S. and FGS forces.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ismael Mukhtar, confirms the death of two SNA soldiers and the injury of three others at Jannay Abdalle village about 60km north of Kismayo today. U.S. AFRICOM has also confirmed one U.S. Soldier wounded in action, and one Al-Shabaab militant killed.

The U.S. regularly conducts advice and assist missions with Somali partner forces. The collective efforts of the U.S. and Somalia place pressure on Al-Shabaab, limiting their ability to extend their reach and movement. Al-Shabaab remains a dangerous enemy. Continued pressure is being placed on this Al Qaeda-affiliated threat to limit its ability to expand and export violence, terrorism, and crime more broadly. Somali National Army and its US.AFRICOM and AMISOM partners, will continue the fight against the enemy of the Somali people.