FIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE CONFIRMED IN KENYA

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in

Nairobi. The case, which was confirmed on the 12th March 2020, is the first one to

be reported in Kenya since the beginning of the outbreak in China in December

2019.

The case is a Kenyan citizen who traveled back to Nairobi returning from the United

States of America via London, United Kingdom on the 5th March 2020. She was

confirmed positive by the National Influenza Centre Laboratory at the National

Public Health Laboratories of the Ministry of Health. The patient is clinically stable,

and is being managed at the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Kenyatta National

Hospital.

The Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Health, continues to strengthen

measures to ensure no further transmission of the disease in Kenya. The National

Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus preparedness and response will

continue to provide strategic leadership working through whole Government

approach to respond to this case in the implementation of mitigation measures.

I wish to assure all Kenyans that we have been beefing up our preparedness

capacities since the first confirmed cases in China. The Government will use all the

available resources to respond to this case.

The Government has traced all the contacts of the patient since her arrival in Kenya.

Kenyans are reminded that most people who become infected may experience only

mild illness and recover easily, but the disease can be more severe in others,

especially the elderly and persons with other chronic illnesses.

All Kenyans should observe the following preventive measures;

i. Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water, or use

alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

ii. Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (5 feet) between yourself and anyone

who is coughing or sneezing.

iii. Persons with a cough or sneezing should stay home or keep a social distance,

but avoid mixing with others in a crowd.

iv. Maintain good respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose while

coughing and sneezing with a handkerchief, tissue, or into flexed elbow.

v. Stay at home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in

breathing.

vi. Suspend all public gatherings, meetings and events.

vii. Suspend all inter – school events.

viii. Public transport providers are directed to provide hand sanitizers for their

clients and regular cleaning of the vehicles.

ix. Temporary suspension of prison visits for the next 30 days.

x. Kenyans must not abuse social media platforms or indulge in spreading

misinformation that can cause fear and panic.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide regular updates.

Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, EGH

CABINET SECRETARY

13th March 2020