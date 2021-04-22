Gunmen kill a veteran doctor in Mogadishu

A prominent Dermatologist doctor, Dr. Hassan Osman Isse better known Dr. Buurane, was shot and dead while he was leaving his home in Mogadishu on Thursday morning.

It is not yet clear why and who was behind the horrific act and police have launched an investigation into the incident. Mogadishu’s residents were shocked to hear the killing of the veteran Doctor.

The long -serving doctor was well- respected in Somalia as he worked public hospitals and his private clinic in Mogadishu. Mohamed Yusuf, the chairman of Doctors Union,called the assassination a barbaric act.