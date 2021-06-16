In a phone call, the Foreign Ministers of Somalia and Kenya emphasized the need to re-establish amicable diplomatic relations of the two countries

The Foreign Ministers of of Somalia and Kenya, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud and H.E. Amb. Raychelle Omamo , today spoke on telephone.

The exchange between the two Ministries was warm and cordial.

Both ministers reconfirmed the need to expeditiously reopen their two respective Missions of Kenya and Somalia in Nairobi and Mogadishu, and emphasized the importance of normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ministers expressed a strong wish to improve trade, security and cultural relations between Somalia and Kenya.

Finally, they agreed to keep bilateral diplomatic channels of communications open between the two Capitals in all matters of future strategic diplomatic relations.

–