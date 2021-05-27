International Partners Welcome the Successful Conclusion of the FGS-FMS Summit

Somalia’s international partners welcome the successful conclusion of the Federal Government of Somalia – Federal Member States (FGS-FMS) summit in Mogadishu.

We commend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for his leadership of this process, as well as the Federal Member State Presidents, the Governor of the Banadir Administrative Region, and other political figures who engaged constructively in the talks. We thank President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmaajo’ for his appeal on 1 May to revert to the consensus-based 17 September electoral model.

We now urge all stakeholders to move forward swiftly to organize inclusive and transparent elections without delay. We call on Somali leaders to resolve any future disputes through regular dialogue among the signatories of the 17 September Agreement.

International partners stand ready to support Somalia’s leaders to implement this historic agreement.