A joint operation by the Somali National Army’s Danab Commandos and the South West Darwiish Forces removed all roadblocks on the road between Baidoa and Mogadishu.

The operation, led by the Minister of Security in the South West, was attended by the Minister of Interior, the Commander of the Darawish Forces, and officers from the Armed Forces.

During the operation, the troops set fire to Balow, Daud Bulle, Traffic checkpoints and barricades set up by clan militias in Walanweyn district.

During the operation, the allied forces arrested soldiers who were illegally collecting money from vehicles using the main roads in the region and in our country as a whole.