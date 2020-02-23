National Army kills Al-shabaab top operatives in South

The Federal Government of Somalia, in partnership with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab militants in the town of Saacow, Somalia.

This precision airstrike killed two senior al-Shabaab militants and wounded another while also destroying a known al-Shabaab compound.

The FGS and the US AFRICOM take great measures to prevent civilian’s casualties in the fight against the terrorist group and investigate each reported allegation fully. At this time, no civilians are assessed to have been killed or injured in the attack.

This strike is an important one because it demonstrates that women can also be al-Shabaab. Women that serve in the Amniyat network or other facilitating roles are al-Shabaab.

Women are being coerced to join through fear or by force to support al-Shabaab’s false ideology. Somalia and its partners are committed to fighting al-Shabaab terrorists, regardless of gender, in order to prevent the deaths of innocent civilians that include men, women, and children in Somalia and its neighboring countries.

The efforts we take to protect and safeguard civilians contrasts to the indiscriminate attacks that al-Shabaab regularly conducts against the civilian populace of Somalia.

This airstrike and the brave stand of the SNA, Dawish, and the Danab forces in the Sabiid town demonstrates the citizens of Somalia, the FGS and their US AFRICOM partners’ resolve in bringing to justice those who terrorize and exploit the people of Somalia.

