National Army targets Senior Al-shabaab operative in an air strike in South

On the afternoon of March 2, 2020, the Federal Government of Somalia and US AFRICA COMMAND, conducted two airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia.

These persistent precision airstrikes killed one al-Shabaab terrorist and wounded two other terrorists.

These airstrikes demonstrates the determination of the FGS and its US partners to pursue and defeat those who terrorize the innocent Somalis.

Al-Shabaab leadership has expressed its primary desire is to conduct attacks against the Somali Government, its East African partners, and the United States and U.S. interests across the globe.

The FGS and its U.S. partners currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of these airstrikes.

As part of an international effort, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. interagency partners help support Somali-led efforts to counter and contain dangerous terrorist organizations from exporting violence more broadly.

The Somalis people are united against al-Shabaab and their atrocities against innocent civilians.

Press release 02 march 2020