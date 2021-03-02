New UN Deputy Special Representative for Somalia arrives in Mogadishu

The new Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (DSRSG), Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, arrived in Mogadishu today to assume her duties with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

“I am honored by the opportunity to join the United Nations in Somalia, especially at this important time as the country prepares for the upcoming electoral process,” said Ms. Gbeho. “I am looking forward to engaging with the Somali people and their leaders, and all regional and international partners of Somalia, in working toward sustainable progress in the country.”

SRSG James Swan commented, “I am delighted to have Ms. Gbeho join our United Nations team, where she will play a leading role in UNSOM’s work in the political, electoral, human rights, rule of law, and security areas.”

Ms. Gbeho brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic planning, coordination and management in political, development and humanitarian affairs at United Nations Headquarters and in field operations in Angola, Cambodia, Iraq, Namibia, Somalia and Southern Sudan. Prior to UNSOM, Ms. Gbeho served as Deputy Joint Special Representative of the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).