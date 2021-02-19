PM Roble expresses concern over current situation in Mogadishu

Somalia Prime minster expresses his concern over the current situation in Mogadishu.

The Prime minster of Somalia Federal Government H.E Mohamed Hussein Roble has today on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the current satiation in Mogadishu.

PM Roble described it as unfortunate that at this time there is no government in the country and attacks on national army bases Mogadishu.

He called on the public not to except the violence throughout the capital and destruction of their properties, homes and peace in the city.

Somalia Prime minster said that made more efforts to avoid trouble and he retreated that the promise of election process is achieved expressing his readiness to sit down and reassure anyone with concerns.