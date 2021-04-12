Police Chief sacks Banadir police commissioner over actions against police ethics

Somalia’s Police Chief Gen.Hijar has fired Banadir regional police commissioner Sadak Omar Joon.

Farhan Mohamed is appointed a new Banadir police commander and promoted to colonel.

“I have today fired the Banadir Regional Police Commander Gen. Sadiq Omar, I have also appointed Colonel Farhan Mohamud Adan as the Benadir Regional Police Commander” said Gen. Hijar .

Sadak was fired after taking actions against police conduct and ethics.

He released what seems to be pre-recorded video saying he suspended Monday’s Parliament session.

Somali Police says, no parliamentary session has been adjourned by the police and the police are carrying out their security duties.