Prime Minister Roble opts consultative meeting to be successful

Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Hussein Roble on Wednesday expressed his expectations on the electoral talks ahead to be successful, SONNA reported.

Spokesperson of Somali Government, Mohamed Ibrahim Moallimu said on Twitter post that the Prime Minister was optimistic, hoping the national consultative meeting to be successful.

He said that consensus will be the base of any political agreement will lead the country to go polls.

“PM @MohamedHRoble is optimistic and hopes the National Consultative Meeting will be successful. Consensus Will be the base of any political agreement which will lead the country to go to polls”, Mr. Maollomu said.

The Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States are expected to have their meeting here tomorrow on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Galmudug President, Ahmed Kariye came to Mogadishu this evening while leaders of Puntland state, Sa’id Abdulahi Demi, Jubbaland state, Ahmed Madobe, Southwest state, Hassan Mohamed Lafta-gareen and Hirshabelle state, Ali Hussein Ali are due to come tomorrow morning.

Somali Prime Minister, Roble has wider support from all stakeholders including the union of Presidential candidates and the International Partners.

European Union Ambassador to Somalia, NiColos Berlanga applauded Prime Minister for his engagement to build trust was essential and shows commitment to the future of Somalia.

He provided this comment on Twitter post after the meeting of Mr. Roble with International partners yesterday.

“Thankful to PM Roble for convening with Somalia’s partners today. His engagement to build trust is essential. Last weeks’ events show the incoming Summit is the only remaining opportunity to demonstrate commitment to the future of Somalia. None should spoil or block an agreement”, Mr. Berlanga said.

SONNA