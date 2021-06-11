Prime Minister Rooble attends a welcoming ceremony in Deyniile district

Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Rooble has attended ceremony in Mogadishu’s Deynile district on Friday afternoon which local residents showed support for his ongoing election process and security in the Capital.

The local residents cordially welcomed the prime minister with horses and traditional dances.

Members of the Parliament,the Cabinet ,business society and traditional elders were present at the colourful event.

Mr. Rooble thanked the Daynile residents for their warm welcome and hospitality.

Speaking at a ceremony the prime minister made it clear that he won’t be Presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.

“All candidates are same to me & my biggest priority now is to achieve free & transparent election” said Rooble..

