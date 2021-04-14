Roadside bomb kills 17 civilians in Middle Shabelle region .

17 civilians were killed and 2 others sustained injuries after a minibus carrying passengers hit an IEDs near Balad district of Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday.

The minibus left Mogadishu this morning and was heading to Jowhar town.

Colonel Abshir Mohamed from 27th Division of Somali National Army operating in Middle Shabelle region said they rushed to the scene of the blast and transported wounded people to the hospital.

Security forces are on the ground terracing those who committed the heinous attack.

“This act is an indication to how ruthless terrorists are, says Mohamed Moalimu,the Spokesman of Somali Government.

By: M.M.Dhoore