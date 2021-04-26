Security forces impede an attack to disturb stability

Government forces have secured Mogadishu after foiling an attempt to undermine peace in the city on Sunday .

Security Minister of Somalia Hassan Hundubey says Government Forces have thwarted organized and unscrupulous militias who want to undermine security and the peace in Mogadishu.

Mr Hundubey dismissed accusations from Ex-President Hassan Sheekh that says government forces have raided his residence in Mogadishu.

“We are deeply concerned by the grave accusations from Fmr President HE Hassan Sheikh M. All our Former Heads of State are highly protected by the National Guard and as such, any threats to them and their families remain a matter of huge concern to the Federal Government of Somalia” said Hundubey

Statement released by Interior Security Ministry says “The Ministry further warns against the politicization of our security agencies and negative portrayal of all the efforts of our brave forces some of whom have sacrificed their lives to protect our Republic.”