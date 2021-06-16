Somali Army’s ongoing offensive operations in southern and central regions of the country dismantled Al-Shabab’s logistics chain, state media can reveal.

SNA destroyed the group’s main food store in central Somalia which was located near Mahas district in Hiiraan region.

The army destroyed a large warehouse in War-Ise village of middle Shabelle region where al-Shabaab used to store weapons and fuel.

The group’s movement was also weakened after government troops attacked them in several different fronts.

Military experts have described the current operation as the toughest Al Shabaab has faced in recent times.

Around 300 terrorists were killed in the operations and the group lost more grounds as Somali National Army intensified its combat to hunt down Shabab.

By: M.M.DHOORE