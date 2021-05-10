SNA kills 10 Shabab members in Hiiraan

Somali Forces continue in the second day a security operations against terrorist group of Al.shabab in Hiiraan region.

The Army carried out a planned operation in Omaad village of Mahas district where terrorists were hiding on Monday morning .

According to Army commanders 10 Shabab members have been killed in the attack over past 24 hours .

On Sunday ,Somali Army killed 7 members of the terrorist group al-Shabaab and destroyed their hideouts in operations at Qulale village, near Mahas district .

Colonel Mohamud Hassan from 27th Division of SNA told to the state media that Shabab suffered a huge loss and the Army cut off their supplies.