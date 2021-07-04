SNA kills 15 of Alshabab in Galmudug State

15 Al-Shabab militants have been killed and dozens injured in offensive operation conducted by Somali National Army near El-Dhere village under Dhusmareb town in the early hours of Sunday.

Troops from 21st Division of SNA and the special forces of Gorgor carried out the joint operation after receiving information that al-Shabaab was planting landmines on the road.

Large amount of weapons including rifles and ammunition were also seized in the operation.

The Army will redouble it’s operations to hunt down the terrorists in the region, SNA commanders on the ground told to the State media.

Al- Shabaab, which has been facing heavy casualties in the past two months after SNA intensified its offensive operations against them in many parts of the country stepped up its desperate and cowardly tactics of using landmines and suicide.

MM Dhoore