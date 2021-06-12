SNA kills more terrorists in Lower Shabelle and Hiiran regions

Around 30 Shabab members have been killed in separate operations conducted by SNA in Hiran and Lower Shabelle regions in the past 48 hours.

Seven Al-Shabab members were gunned down in a planned security operation by Somali National Army in Busley and Bulo-Alundi villages under Janaale town in Lower Sh. Region, on Saturday.

17 Al-Shabab terrorists were killed and many more injured in offensive operations in Hiiraan region,central Somalia on Friday.

SNA destroyed Shabab bases near Mahaas district where they used to carry out attacks on civilians and the government forces.

SNA intensified its offensive operations to hunt down terrorists in many parts of the country which resulted in that the terrorists to loose ground and suffer heavy casualties.

