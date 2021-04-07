Somali Army destroys terrorist bases in Galgadud region

The Somali Army launched a security operation against the terrorist group Al -Shabab in Galgadud region last week.

The army liberated Sinadhaqqo and Labi Dulle areas from terrorists who were planning to carry out bombings and mortar attacks.

In the offensive operations SNA killed dozens of terrorist militants and recovered weapons.

Troops from 21st Division of Somali National Army have taken over new bases from terrorist group of Al-Shabab in Galgadud region on Wednesday morning.

Brigadier General Mohamed Tahaliil told to State Media that The bases were completely destroyed and terrorists suffered huge casualties.

Somalia’s Galmudug State President Ahmed Qoor Qoor has paid visit on Tuesday afternoon to Sinadhaqo and Labi-Dulle villages and commended forces for their bravery and sacrifices.