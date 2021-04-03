Somali army kills 76 Shabab members

The terrorist group of Al-Shabaab attacked on Somali National Army bases in Barire and Awdhigle of Lower Shabelle region on Saturday morning .

The terrorists used a car bomb and infantry in the attacks .

Somali Special Forces Gorgor repulsed the attacks.

The corpses of terrorist group Al-Shabab scattered in Barire and Awdhegle according military officials and local residents.

Somali Army killed dozens of terrorist militants including leaders ,Somalia’s Army chief Odawa Yusuf told to State Media.

Speaking to State media Somalia’s Deputy Defence Minister Abdifitah Qasim, expressed his profound gratitude to Somalia’s elite forces Gorgor who repelled Shabbab attacks on SNA bases.

By: MM Dhore