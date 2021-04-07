Somali Gov’t’s commitment to hold election, compromises made during consultative talks

When H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo took office, he fully dedicated himself to strengthen democratic institutions such as the polls body, NIEC to take Somalia to a multiparty, 1P1V Elections process. On 21/2/2020, He assented to Amended Elections law after its passing by both houses.

However, after consultations & engagements with Federal Member States, in an inclusive process & forums from Mogadishu to Samareeb, Garowe to Baidoa: Jubaland & Puntland leaders OPPOSED the passed Multiparty, 1P1V Elections process hence creating the need for new elections model.

After extensive talks in different venues, H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo compromised to agree with the FMS leadership to propose a new Elections model. All the 5 FMS and Benadir Leadership developed their elections draft which was later passed by both parliaments & signed by all stakeholders.

Sep 17 2020 elections agreement was being readied for implementation until Jubaland & Buntland Heads of State hindered the entire process. This blocked the implementation of the election process for 6 months. In 2021, Baidoa technical committee was sent to give recommendations.

Whereas, Somaliland, South-West, Hirshabeele and Galmudug nominated State Level Election Implementation Committees for smooth facilitation of the Federal Level elections, Jubaland and Putland became a stumbling block by failing to propose or forward names of their election teams.

H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo exhibited leadership and led by example by sending mediation teams, and emissaries led by Hon. PM Mohamed Husein Roble while also supporting the efforts of other FMS leadership such as H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to reach out to Jubaland & Puntland Heads of State to find solutions.

Jubaland and Puntland Leadership continued to hold Somalia in Ransom by ignoring Baidoa technical committee recommendations & boycotting several elections Summits called by H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo causing all the efforts to resolve the elections impasse hit a snag without any progress.

Finally, as part of the government’s effort to transition Somalia towards peaceful, inclusive, timely and transparent elections, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo agreed to engage in the Leadership consultative summit; unfortunately, Jubaland and Puntland Leadership dishonored the Forum.

We thank our beloved citizens for their patience and belief as the govt worked round the clock to provide all necessary support, security and cooperation to take Somalia to elections. We also thank our partners for their unwavering support towards a peaceful & progressive Somalia.