Somali National Army foiled suicide attack in Biyo Adde village of Middle Shabelle region on Friday morning.

The forces shot a terrorist driver of explosive-laden vehicle before reaching the army base and the car immediately exploded.

SNA commanders on the ground told to the state media that four soldiers sustained minor injuries in the attack.

This cowardly suicide attack attempt comes as the government troops intensified their ongoing offensive operations to eliminate the terrorists in the region.

30 Al-Shabaab members including their leader, Jamac Dhere, were killed in a planned operation conducted by Somali National Army’s special unit (Gorgor) near Jalable village in Middle Shabelle region on Thursday.

