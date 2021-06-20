Somali National Army kills 15 Shabab in Bay region and also captures terrorists base in Galgadud region

Somali National Army captured Al-Shabab base in Orshe village about 50KM east of Dhuusamareeb,the Capital of Galmudug State.

The special forces Gorgor carried out the operation in the early hours of Sunday .

Terrorists suffered a huge loss in the operation,SNA officials told to the state media.

The terrorists lost significant ground as Somali National Army intensified its combat to eliminate the group in many parts of southern and central of the country.

On the other hand government troops have killed 15 Al-Shabab militants after terrorists attempted to attack the army base in Diinsoor town of Bay region on Saturday night .

SNA commanders said terrorists tried three times to attack the base but the troops have gallantly repulsed them.

M.M Dhoore