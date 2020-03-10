Somali Prime Minister cuts the ribbon of Barawe Airport

Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Ali Kheyre has on Tuesday cut the ribbon of the newly reconstructed airport in Barawe town, the administrative capital of Southwest State about 200 Km south of the capital, SONNA reported.

Ministers from the Federal Government of Somalia, Southwest State, President Abdiaziz Lafta-Gareen and delegation from the European attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Prime Minister thanked the European Union that took a major contribution to the building of the Airport.