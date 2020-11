The Prime Minister of Somalia Federal government H.E Mohamed Hussein Rooble has appointed Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamoud Abubakar Minsiter of Foreign Affairs of Federal Government of Somalia.

Mr Mohamed Abdirizak the new minster will replace former FM Ahmed Isse Awad.

Also the President of Somalia Federal Republic H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo appointed Ahmed Isse Awad an Ambassador.

Minster of Information Culture and Tourism for the Federal Government H.E Osman Abukar Dubbe confirms to SONNA.