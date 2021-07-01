Somalia celebrates the 61st Anniversary of its Independence

The President of Somalia, HE. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has led today an event to commemorate 1st of July, the 61st anniversary when southern regions of the country gained independence from Italy and the unification of the two regions, South and North.

The colourful big event which was held at the National Theatre in Mogadishu has been attended by senior government officials and hundreds of cheerful attenders from the public.

“On this 61st anniversary let us repay the faith of our freedom fighters led by SYL by shining the light of patriotism by protecting the honour of our nation & unite against tribalism, poor governance & corruption,” said President Farmaajo.

The President also laid wreath of flowers at SYL monument in Mogadishu, in honor of our Somali independence fighters for their struggles and victory for self-rule through unity and patriotism.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the Independence Day, Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Rooble cited that after 61 years the people of Somalia need unity and togetherness and everyone must work to achieve it.

Most of the major towns across the country have hosted on Wednesday and Thursday the biggest celebrations to mark 1st of July in recent times. Youth groups were more engaged in the celebrations this year.

By: Mohamed Dhoore