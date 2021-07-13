Somalia issues an statement on the killings of Somali nationals in South Africa

The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia expresses its deep concern about the riots and looting in which four Somalis were killed and others were injured and their shops looted by armed thugs in separate areas of KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa in the past 72 hours.

Somalia calls on the South African government to exert all its efforts to protect Somali nationals from brutal acts, to ensure the safety of their lives, their shops and the preservation of their rights.

Somalia is proud of its historical relations with the people of South Africa during their struggle against apartheid and the extent of the multiple political, economic and strategic support it provided over a period of time.