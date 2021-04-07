Somalia ratifies seven ILO Conventions

Somali government ratified on Tuesday seven ILO Conventions including on violence and harassment, tripartite consultation, safety and health at work and migration.

Somalia reached a major milestone that will significantly improve the rights and the wellbeing of its workforce,I had the privilege of ensuring the submission of 7 ratified ILO conventions – historic moment for our nation, said Labor Minister Duran Farah.

The Minister also stressed that Federal Government of Somalia has faith in and respect for the international labor standards.

Guy Ryder,Director General of ILO welcomed Somalia’s ratification of seven ILO Conventions . Ryder said ,this welcome move shows Somalia’s commitment to promoting peace and a resilient recovery through decent work.

By: MM DHORE