Statement By The Prime Minister Roble On World Press Freedom Day

The Prime Minister of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Hussein Roble, congratulates all Somali Journalists and Media, Individually and as groups in Media Organizations on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

“I took this opportunity to praise the sacrifices of Somali journalists and their resilience and commitment to serving and informing the public under very tough circumstances over the years” Prime Minister Roble Said.

This year’s International Theme is “Information as a Public Good” underlines the indisputable importance of verified and reliable information. It calls attention to the essential role of free and professional journalists in producing and disseminating this information, by tackling misinformation and other harmful content.

Somalia journalists face the same problems with the world press but also have their own security concerns. The Federal Government of Somalia is committed to the Press Freedom as stipulated by article 18 of Somalia Constitution. Disinformation is also affecting Somalia, so we need to come up with a solution to disinformation particularly in this transition period.

In an attempt to improve the services, the media provides for the public, the FGS calls on Somali Media to refrain from reporting unverified and unreliable information. Somali Media should be contributing to the peace building of our country and not to the incitement of election related violence in Somalia.

The Federal Government of Somalia has been working hard to improve the working environment of Somali journalists by giving them access to government information, working closely with the private media and facilitating them to cover government events and also ensuring their safety during these times.

“As you may aware of our country is going to elections soon. My government will guarantee the safety of journalists and access to information. I urge journalists and the media to be responsible and do their job professionally” Happy World Press Freedom Day.