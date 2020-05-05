Statement of the Federal Government of Somalia on Bardale Crash

H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo has earlier today held talks with his counterpart H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta following the incident involving African Express flight EMB – 120 which had initially left Mogadishu for Bardale via Baidoa.

H.E President Farmaajo conveyed his deepest sympathies and prayers to all those who lost their loved ones in the sad incident that occurred in Bardale District, South-West region of Somalia.

In addition, H.E President Farmaajo assured President Kenyatta and the families of the victims of the tragic accident that the Federal Government of Somalia has established investigations led by officials from the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation and the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

In Conclusion, H.E President, and the Federal Government of Somalia welcomes all institutions and governments looking forward to join in the investigations while at the same time offers its unlimited support and cooperation.

The Federal Republic of Somalia has put in place increased aviation safety measures and therefore assures all humanitarian flights and essential service providers during this COVID-19 period that it will do everything within its means to facilitate unhindered movement and access to the target beneficiaries.

Press Release (1)