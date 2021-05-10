Suicide bomber kills police officers and civilians in Mogadishu

Somali Police say 6 people,including Waberi police chief Ahmed Bashane and Deputy Commander for Waliyow Adde Police Division Abdi Basid, were killed in terrorist blast targeted to Mogadishu’s Waberi Police Station on Sunday evening.

According to the Police a suicide bomber detonated his vest at the front gate of the police station.

The barbaric attack comes during the last days of the holy month of Ramadan and the people are getting prepared for Eid.

The ruthless Al-Shabaab terrorist group has been known to shed the blood of Somali Muslims.

Somalia’s President HE.Farmaajo ,extended his profound condolences to families and all somali people for the loss of police officers and civilians who were killed in the attack .

Prime Minister Rooble, sent also his heavy- hearted condolences to the families and the people of Somalia on the loss of lives and property.