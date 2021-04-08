The bodies of young siblings were found in Baidoa

The bodies of two siblings aged 9 and 7 years were found today in the outskirts of Baidoa town of Somalia’s Southwest State.

The children were gone missing on Wednesday evening according to their Family.

Security forces are looking for culprits and appealed to local residents any information related to this incident.

There are knife wounds on the bodies according to security sources

The bodies are currently being examined at Baidoa Hospital to determine if any organs are missing.

The people of the city are deeply saddened by the terrible news which is the first such incident in the area.

By: M.M Dhoore