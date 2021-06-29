The Federal government and regional states agree on the elections schedule.

Following two days talks between Federal Government and the leaders of Somalia’s five regional States to discuss on election updates on the bases of 27 May agreement and way forward, the leaders issued on Tuesday, the timetable of the country’s upcoming elections.

The election of the Upper House will take place 25th of July while the one of the People’s House will be held from 10 of August to 10 of September this year 2021.

The Presidential election will be held in 10th of October.

Prime Minister Mohamed Rooble, who has been chairing the meeting thanked to the leaders of the national consultative council for their a 2-day meeting in Mogadishu which came up with key points for the country’s elections. “

“We hope to hold free and fair elections based on the agreed timetable and procedures” said PM Rooble.

The National Consultative Council also agreed 50% reduction of registration fees for female candidates vying for parliamentary.

Prime Minister Rooble has appointed a reconciliation committee for Gedo region, a move to expedite the electoral process in accordance with the agreement of 27 May 2021.

By Mohamed Dhoore