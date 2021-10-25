The polling stations in Qardho, Ufeyn and Eyl districts opened at 6:00AM local time as voters queued up at polling centers before the dawn.

Eight political associations are competing to 87 municipal seats.

It is first direct elections in the region in 54 years and the first in the history of Puntland State, which was formed in 1998.

Elderly and people with special needs are casting their votes as all polling stations are accessible to persons with disabilities.

Observers from Federal government, Federal member States, Somalia’s international partners, activists, civil society group and scholars are on the ground to monitor elections.

The Electoral Commission of #Puntland State of Somalia has instructed voters to follow COVID-19 measures during poll casting by wearing mask and maintain social distance.

37,578 out of 46,839 registered voters in Qardho, Ufeyn and Eyl districts who received the voter cards are expected to cast their votes.

