The UN Special Envoy, Mr. James Swan, engages Somali youth on Clubhouse

The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, Mr. James Swan held an online discussion with Somali youth on Clubhouse last Saturday.

The special show which was hosted by Moulid Hujale, a freelance Somali journalist based in London.

Mr. Swan took questions from selected speakers from different cities including Mogadishu, Kismayo and Baidoa. They covered wide ranging topics, mainly around the mandate of the UN Mission such as human rights, elections, youth, federalism and Covid-19.

This is the first time Mr Swan engages Somali youth directly via the Clubhouse app, the audio-based social networking.

“It was a unique forum and I am glad that we received a huge turnout, this shows the importance of new media and technology to engage not only young people but also the broader Somali audience who use social media.” Said Moulid Hujale.

The app is very popular with young people who regularly conduct online discussions on issues that affect them. Since the app gained popularity early this year, there has been daily chats where Somalis talk about everything from politics and sports to women’s rights.

By: M.M.DHOORE