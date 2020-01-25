The Upper House today passes the first reading of the Civil Aviation Authority Act.

The Somali Federal Parliament has today passed the first reading of a bill passed by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

The director of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Moalim Hassan, told Radio Mogadishu that the law is important to the country, and called on the chamber to implement a number of services that it is currently unable to provide to the Somali community So far the country has no flight laws.

Parliamentarians in the Somali lower Parliament have already passed the Civil Aviation Act, and the Upper House is expected to pass it after passing the reading standards in this law.