Villa Somalia Staff to participate in the Voluntary Campaign “Is-Hilqaan” today

The President’s Office staff participated today in the 12th phase of the voluntary campaign (Is-Hilqaan) to reconstruct the public facilities in the country. SONNA Reported

Currently,different employees and officials from the Presidential Palace are taking part of the ongoing construction work in the selected public facilities.

The President of Somalia H.E Muhammad Abdullahi Farmajo had recently held a meeting with the voluntary campaign supervisors and expressed his appreciation and encouragement to continue this valuable program that will help to restore the beautiful image of the country.