Fursado Shaqo: Ministry of Justice & Judicial Affairs

By
Abdirahman Gacaltooyo
-

The Ministry of Justice and Judicial Affairs of Hirshabelle State, in close collaboration with
the Federal Ministry of Justice and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO),
is promoting a reformed and modernized Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system
through the establishment and operationalization of a new ADR Center in Baledwein under the Program 'Alternative Dispute Resolution Somalia' funded by the Government of the Netherlands.
Netherlands.

ADR Clerk(Moj Hirshabelle) Click here

ADR Coordinator (Moj Hirshabelle) Click here

