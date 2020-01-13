The Ministry of Justice and Judicial Affairs of Hirshabelle State, in close collaboration with
the Federal Ministry of Justice and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO),
is promoting a reformed and modernized Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system
through the establishment and operationalization of a new ADR Center in Baledwein under the Program 'Alternative Dispute Resolution Somalia' funded by the Government of the
Netherlands.
Fursado Shaqo: Ministry of Justice & Judicial Affairs
