Renown Somali comedian Ajakis dies in Mogadishu today

A popular Somali comedian Abdi Muridi Ajakis passed away on Monday in Mogadishu, after recently being admitted in Yardimeli Hospital, according to his work mate.

Ajakis was a well-respected entertainer and televangelist, and he had a very passionate voice of translating Movies into Somali Language of an Indian based Bollywood films firm and he was also famous for his witty, effortless jokes.

Minister of information of Somalia H.E Osman Dubbe, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and Somali Nation for the death of the comedian Ajakis, said in a statement from his office.

“May Allah granted him Jannah, Abdi Muridi Ajakis who was member of Somali artists and Somali media, has a short while ago died in Mogadishu. I sent my deepest condolences to the family, friends and Somali Nation for the loss of this great comedian,” said the minister.

Across Somalia’s social media users are continuing for the tributes of their well-known comedian who died in Mogadishu.

By: Ali Abdirahman